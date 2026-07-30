PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.21.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,905,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,028,822,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $619,901,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PTC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,530,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $503,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in PTC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,505,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $499,525,000 after acquiring an additional 529,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

More PTC News

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO raises price target: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target for PTC from $155 to $164 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Street Insider article

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target for PTC from $155 to $164 and assigned an “outperform” rating, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook increased: PTC raised fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS to $7.87-$8.42, above the $7.72 consensus estimate, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69-$2.75 billion. The company also increased its ARR outlook and reaffirmed cash-flow guidance. PTC third-quarter results

PTC raised fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS to $7.87-$8.42, above the $7.72 consensus estimate, and raised revenue guidance to approximately $2.69-$2.75 billion. The company also increased its ARR outlook and reaffirmed cash-flow guidance. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and capital returns were supportive: Constant-currency ARR excluding divested businesses grew 9.1% year over year, exceeding the high end of guidance. PTC generated $249.3 million in free cash flow and repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results.

Constant-currency ARR excluding divested businesses grew 9.1% year over year, exceeding the high end of guidance. PTC generated $249.3 million in free cash flow and repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly earnings were mixed: Adjusted EPS of $1.58 slightly exceeded the $1.57 consensus cited by MarketBeat, although it declined from $1.64 a year earlier. Revenue of $600.05 million fell 6.8% year over year and missed the $611.62 million consensus estimate. Zacks earnings report

Adjusted EPS of $1.58 slightly exceeded the $1.57 consensus cited by MarketBeat, although it declined from $1.64 a year earlier. Revenue of $600.05 million fell 6.8% year over year and missed the $611.62 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter guidance remains a caution: PTC forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.63-$2.21 versus a $1.73 consensus and revenue of $630-$690 million versus a $656.9 million estimate. The broad range and continuing year-over-year revenue pressure may limit near-term enthusiasm.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here