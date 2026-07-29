PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.9 million. PTC also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.870-8.420 EPS.

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PTC Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,227. PTC has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. PTC's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 86.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $61,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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