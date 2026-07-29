PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. 2,787,279 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,987. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $600.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in PTC by 508.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,256 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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