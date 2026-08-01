PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.75.

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PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 9.9%

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $68.01 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $360.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary L. Smith sold 15,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,963,170. The trade was a 42.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 12,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $917,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,742,154.10. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 198,662 shares of company stock worth $16,347,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Defilade Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,628,000.

Trending Headlines about PTC Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

PTC Therapeutics reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $361 million, including $239 million in product revenue, up 101.5% year over year. Adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share exceeded consensus expectations, while the company moved from a year-ago loss to a profit. Positive Sentiment: Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Corporate Update and Financial Results

Sephience (sepiapterin) generated $151 million in second-quarter revenue, with management citing continued broad adoption and international expansion. This performance supports the drug’s role as a key commercial growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Corporate Update and Financial Results

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting total revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion and product revenue of $850 million to $950 million. PTC also reported a substantial cash balance of $2.2 billion at June 30, providing financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. PTC Therapeutics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and follow-up analysis frame PTC Therapeutics as entering a strategically important phase, with investors focused on Sephience’s continued launch trajectory, additional pipeline opportunities and execution against the updated financial targets. Negative Sentiment: Despite the headline beat and raised guidance, the stock’s reaction suggests investors may have been expecting even stronger results or a more aggressive outlook. PTC remains unprofitable on a reported basis, with a negative net margin, leaving valuation sensitive to sustained commercial growth and pipeline execution. PTC Therapeutics Q2 Key Metrics Versus Estimates

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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