Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock worth $746,145. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,221 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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