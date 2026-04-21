Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.4231.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Public Service Enterprise Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $169,222.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,673,173.52. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $3,963,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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