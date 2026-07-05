Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.3214.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is 59.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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