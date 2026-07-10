Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $349.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $305.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $324.74.

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Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $319.15 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $331.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $312.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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