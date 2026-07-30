PubMatic (PUBM) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $68.9910 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.42 million. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.10 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $608.36 million, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 49,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $391,396.20. This trade represents a 61.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,548 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $168,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $701,490.24. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,693. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,127 shares of the company's stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 303,479 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in PubMatic by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 307,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 250,036 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PubMatic by 146.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 228,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Wall Street Zen raised PubMatic from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PUBM

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq symbol: PUBM in December 2020.

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