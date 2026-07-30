PureCycle Technologies (PCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $5.8090 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. PureCycle Technologies had a negative return on equity of 393.01% and a negative net margin of 2,062.36%.The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, analysts expect PureCycle Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $5.92 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6,571.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $16.00 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCT

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.

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