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PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
PVH logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • PVH shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.15 intraday but pulled back to $93.48, with about 1.43 million shares traded, signaling notable intraday volatility.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $88.93 (7 Buys, 9 Holds, 1 Sell), despite several recent target changes and upgrades.
  • PVH beat quarterly expectations (EPS $3.82 vs. $3.30 est.; revenue $2.51B vs. $2.43B), while showing a high P/E (~246), a 0.2% dividend yield, and roughly 97% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than PVH.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.15 and last traded at $93.4830, with a volume of 1433292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $148.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PVH from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Stock Down 5.4%

The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PVH's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $74,338,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PVH by 47.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,963,303 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $164,466,000 after buying an additional 634,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PVH by 68.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,197,009 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $100,273,000 after buying an additional 486,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 79.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 245,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,167,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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