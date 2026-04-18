PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PVH from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.93.

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PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 247.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PVH by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 2,209.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,869 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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