Q1 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Issued By Zacks Research

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Mastercard's current full-year earnings is $19.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mastercard's FY2027 earnings at $22.27 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.65.

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Mastercard Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MA opened at $563.65 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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