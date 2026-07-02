Q2 Earnings Forecast for Murphy USA Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $8.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.89. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA's current full-year earnings is $32.30 per share.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $710.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Murphy USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Murphy USA from $510.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $558.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $552.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $636.04.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total value of $1,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,464,487.25. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.96, for a total value of $24,773,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 342,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,286,875.52. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,392 in the last ninety days. 9.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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