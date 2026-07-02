Q2 Earnings Forecast for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Transocean's current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 66.79%.The company's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIG. Clarkson Capital downgraded Transocean from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Transocean from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIG

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. Transocean has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 90,378 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Transocean by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Transocean News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Transocean this week:

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean's fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company's core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

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