Q2 EPS Estimate for Rockwell Automation Increased by Analyst

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's Q3 2027 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

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Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ROK opened at $467.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $462.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.55. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,102.30. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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