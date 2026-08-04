Q2 EPS Estimates for inTEST Lowered by Northland Securities

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for inTEST's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for inTEST's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research cut inTEST from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get inTEST alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTT

inTEST Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of INTT stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company's stock.

Key inTEST News

Here are the key news stories impacting inTEST this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland raised its EPS forecasts for inTEST’s Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2–Q4 2027 periods. Estimates now stand at $0.13, $0.15, $0.18, $0.21, and $0.26, respectively, with the 2027 increases suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum.

Northland raised its EPS forecasts for inTEST’s Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and Q2–Q4 2027 periods. Estimates now stand at $0.13, $0.15, $0.18, $0.21, and $0.26, respectively, with the 2027 increases suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: The analyst introduced a FY2030 EPS estimate of $1.28, substantially above the $0.41 consensus estimate for the current full year. This points to expectations for significant long-term earnings growth.

The analyst introduced a FY2030 EPS estimate of $1.28, substantially above the $0.41 consensus estimate for the current full year. This points to expectations for significant long-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Northland maintained its $15.00 price target while the consensus current full-year EPS estimate remains $0.41. INTT’s referenced valuation includes a P/E ratio of 57.65, indicating that investors may already be pricing in meaningful future growth.

Northland maintained its $15.00 price target while the consensus current full-year EPS estimate remains $0.41. INTT’s referenced valuation includes a P/E ratio of 57.65, indicating that investors may already be pricing in meaningful future growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term expectations were reduced: Q2 2026 EPS was lowered to $0.04 from $0.10, and FY2026 EPS was trimmed to $0.43 from $0.45. These cuts could limit enthusiasm if upcoming results fall short of expectations.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation NYSE: INTT is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company's offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider inTEST, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and inTEST wasn't on the list.

While inTEST currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here