Q2 EPS Forecast for United Parcel Service Lifted by Analyst

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service's current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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