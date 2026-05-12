Q3 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Lifted by Northland Securities

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf's current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

WULF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.75.

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TeraWulf Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WULF opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 196.13%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. TeraWulf's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock worth $386,558,000 after buying an additional 9,162,958 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,101 shares of the company's stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 43,574 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 151,005 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 96,843 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 27.7% during the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,091 shares of the company's stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 314,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 99.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Director Michael C. Bucella bought 3,171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,038.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 270,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $2,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 963,520 shares in the company, valued at $20,041,216. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,094 shares of company stock valued at $200,392 and sold 954,200 shares valued at $16,390,854. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TeraWulf to $31 from $30 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and HPC revenue potential.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TeraWulf to $31 from $30 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and HPC revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its buy rating and set a $27 target, citing HPC revenue crossover as a key reason for optimism. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its buy rating and set a $27 target, citing HPC revenue crossover as a key reason for optimism. Positive Sentiment: Needham lifted its target to $28 from $22 and maintained a buy rating, adding to the broad analyst support behind the stock.

Needham lifted its target to $28 from $22 and maintained a buy rating, adding to the broad analyst support behind the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that TeraWulf’s Q1 results, while mixed, showed improving HPC lease revenue at Lake Mariner, reinforcing the market’s AI/infrastructure thesis. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that TeraWulf’s Q1 results, while mixed, showed improving HPC lease revenue at Lake Mariner, reinforcing the market’s AI/infrastructure thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a current driver of the move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a current driver of the move. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted the stock’s rich valuation and balance-sheet risks, including leverage and dilution concerns, which could cap upside if HPC growth disappoints. Article Title

Some commentary noted the stock’s rich valuation and balance-sheet risks, including leverage and dilution concerns, which could cap upside if HPC growth disappoints. Negative Sentiment: TeraWulf also reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss and lower year-over-year revenue, reflecting ongoing weakness in its digital asset segment even as HPC revenue grows. Article Title

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

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