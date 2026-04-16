Q4 Earnings Forecast for Nutrien Issued By Zacks Research

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Nutrien's current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTR. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$80.00.

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Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at C$100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average is C$102.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$72.02 and a 1 year high of C$116.95.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

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