QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of QCR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded QCR from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th.

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Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 554 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $45,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,885. This trade represents a 42.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,037,587.84. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company's stock.

QCR Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. QCR has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

QCR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from QCR's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. QCR's payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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