QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of QCR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCR

QCR Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QCR stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. QCR has a 1 year low of $66.65 and a 1 year high of $104.29.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.28. QCR had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 22.86%.The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. QCR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,591.28. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 124.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,583 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 106.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,366 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company's stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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