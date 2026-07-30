QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.29 and last traded at $102.94, with a volume of 124274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on QCR from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on QCR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QCR presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCRH

QCR Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.28. QCR had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. QCR's dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,591.28. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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