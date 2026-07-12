Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Q. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $728,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $435,786,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $385,057,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,375,735 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $518,787,000 after buying an additional 3,855,617 shares during the last quarter.

Qnity Electronics Stock Up 0.4%

Qnity Electronics stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.48. Qnity Electronics has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $177.28. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

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