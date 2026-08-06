Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.7778.

Several brokerages have commented on Q. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Q. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,940,000.

Key Qnity Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qnity Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qnity reported second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share , exceeding the $1.07 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.43 billion . Earnings increased 53% year over year and sales rose 22%, supported by demand for artificial-intelligence-related semiconductor and technology solutions. Qnity's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Year over Year

Qnity reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.07 analyst consensus, while revenue reached . Earnings increased 53% year over year and sales rose 22%, supported by demand for artificial-intelligence-related semiconductor and technology solutions. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook to $4.40–$4.60 in EPS and $5.6–$5.7 billion in revenue , above consensus estimates of $4.11 EPS and $5.3 billion in revenue. The stronger forecast was the main catalyst behind the initial sharp rise in Q shares. Qnity Reports Second Quarter Results and Raises Guidance

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook to and , above consensus estimates of $4.11 EPS and $5.3 billion in revenue. The stronger forecast was the main catalyst behind the initial sharp rise in Q shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm was also supported by expectations that semiconductor demand will remain strong as artificial-intelligence infrastructure expands. Qnity Stock Jumps as Semiconductor Demand Grows

Investor enthusiasm was also supported by expectations that semiconductor demand will remain strong as artificial-intelligence infrastructure expands. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarterly performance and upgraded outlook, but the supplied reports did not identify a new adverse operational development. Qnity Electronics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on the quarterly performance and upgraded outlook, but the supplied reports did not identify a new adverse operational development. Negative Sentiment: After the post-earnings rally, the stock’s subsequent weakness suggests some investors are locking in gains or viewing the shares as richly valued. Q remains well above its 200-day moving average, increasing the potential for short-term volatility even though the fundamental news is favorable.

Qnity Electronics Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Qnity Electronics has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Qnity Electronics had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qnity Electronics will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.00%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc NYSE: Q is a global provider of advanced materials and technology solutions for the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. The company supplies materials used throughout semiconductor manufacturing, including wafer fabrication, advanced packaging and other critical production processes.

Its portfolio includes chemical mechanical planarization materials, dielectric and metallization products, semiconductor process materials, and solutions for electronic interconnects and printed circuit boards.

See Also

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