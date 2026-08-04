Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

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Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:Q traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.49. 662,366 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. Qnity Electronics has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a global materials and solutions company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. The company develops materials used in the manufacture, packaging and interconnection of electronic devices, with applications spanning semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, printed circuit boards and other high-performance electronic systems.

Its product portfolio includes semiconductor process materials, dielectric and metallization materials, chemical-mechanical planarization products, electronic chemicals, laminates, bonding films and flexible-circuit materials.

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