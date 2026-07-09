Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded at Dbs Bank

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Dbs Bank to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. Qualcomm has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.5% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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