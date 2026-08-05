Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $183.16 and last traded at $198.9250, with a volume of 4106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.06.

The software maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.57 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.Qualys's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.740-7.880 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualys

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, surpassing the $1.78 consensus estimate and rising from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue increased 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, ahead of the $178.57 million forecast. Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, surpassing the $1.78 consensus estimate and rising from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue increased 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, ahead of the $178.57 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above analyst expectations. Management now projects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, compared with prior guidance of $721 million to $727 million, and EPS of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $185.5 million to $187.5 million and EPS guidance of $1.91 to $1.98 also exceed estimates.

Management now projects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, compared with prior guidance of $721 million to $727 million, and EPS of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 consensus. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $185.5 million to $187.5 million and EPS guidance of $1.91 to $1.98 also exceed estimates. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and growth initiatives supported the bullish reaction. Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million. Qualys highlighted demand for AI-related security products, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal business, partner execution and early QFlex customer engagement as growth drivers. Qualys Strong Q2 Results and Raised Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million. Qualys highlighted demand for AI-related security products, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal business, partner execution and early QFlex customer engagement as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: InstaScan expands Qualys’ AI-enabled security offering. The new capability uses existing asset telemetry and AI-driven correlation to identify newly disclosed vulnerabilities without waiting for traditional scan windows, potentially improving the platform’s value to enterprise customers. Qualys Launches InstaScan

The new capability uses existing asset telemetry and AI-driven correlation to identify newly disclosed vulnerabilities without waiting for traditional scan windows, potentially improving the platform’s value to enterprise customers. Neutral Sentiment: Management will attend Canaccord Genuity’s 46th Annual Growth Conference for a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings. The event could provide additional detail on demand and the raised outlook but does not itself change financial guidance. Qualys Investor Conference Announcement

for a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings. The event could provide additional detail on demand and the raised outlook but does not itself change financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares worth approximately $249,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale is relatively small compared with her remaining ownership and appears scheduled, limiting its significance, but continued insider selling may weigh modestly on sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,552,610. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,855 shares of company stock worth $9,706,670. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker's stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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