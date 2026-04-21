Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Quantum Computing from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Quantum Computing Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Quantum Computing stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 3.67.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum Computing will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quantum Computing news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 9,360 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,123,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,848.30. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quantum Computing by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quantum Computing by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

Further Reading

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