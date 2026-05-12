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Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Quantum Computing logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) gapped up after reporting earnings that beat expectations, opening at $12.70 versus the prior close of $10.18 and trading as high as $13.2850 on heavy volume.
  • The company posted a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of $3.69 million, both ahead of analyst estimates. Coverage also noted sharply higher year-over-year revenue growth, helped in part by acquisitions.
  • Sentiment around the stock improved further as shares broke above their 200-day moving average, though analyst opinions remain mixed with a consensus rating of Hold and a $17.50 price target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quantum Computing.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $12.70. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $13.2850, with a volume of 56,122,743 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 million.

Quantum Computing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum Computing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QUBT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Report on QUBT

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum Computing

In related news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 9,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,123,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,848.30. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 57.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,752 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 483,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quantum Computing by 12,826.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,551 shares of the company's stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 3.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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