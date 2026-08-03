Quantum Computing (QUBT) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Quantum Computing to post earnings of ($0.0376) per share and revenue of $5.1520 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum Computing to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quantum Computing alerts: Sign Up

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. 3,098,154 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,075,556. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quantum Computing from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantum Computing from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quantum Computing

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at about $123,014,000. Marex Group plc increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 8,272,153 shares of the company's stock worth $84,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,071,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,286,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quantum Computing by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 1,428,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company's stock.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quantum Computing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantum Computing wasn't on the list.

While Quantum Computing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here