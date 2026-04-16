Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

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