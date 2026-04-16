Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Quebecor logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Six brokerages covering Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) give a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy", with four analysts rating it a buy and two rating it a hold.
  • Recent price and trends: Shares opened at $40.13, with a 50‑day moving average of $41.04, a 200‑day moving average of $37.17, and a 12‑month range of $25.52–$44.79.
  • Mixed analyst view: Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on January 12, signaling a more neutral stance from that major bank despite the overall moderate buy consensus.
  • Interested in Quebecor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quebecor Right Now?

Before you consider Quebecor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quebecor wasn't on the list.

While Quebecor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines