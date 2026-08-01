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Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Radcom logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Radcom from “Buy” to “Hold,” while shares opened at $10.24 and remained near the lower end of their 52-week range.
  • Radcom slightly exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.27 consensus, though revenue of $18.59 million was marginally below estimates.
  • Institutional investors own approximately 48.32% of Radcom’s stock, with several hedge funds and financial firms recently initiating or expanding positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Radcom Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. Radcom has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Radcom had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Radcom will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Radcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radcom by 171.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Radcom by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,014 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Radcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Radcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company's stock.

About Radcom

(Get Free Report)

Radcom Ltd. NASDAQ: RDCM is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

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