Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RAL. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.70.

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Ralliant Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE RAL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,423. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.01. Ralliant has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $567.80 million for the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralliant will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ralliant by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company's stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,687,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralliant by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,871,690 shares of the company's stock worth $169,309,000 after buying an additional 1,835,128 shares during the period.

Key Ralliant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while the net earnings margin improved 60 basis points to 10.1%. Ralliant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Ralliant reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $568 million, up 13% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.68 versus the $0.63 consensus estimate. Adjusted net earnings were $76 million, while the net earnings margin improved 60 basis points to 10.1%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.90 is above the $2.65 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of about $2.3 billion is ahead of the roughly $2.2 billion estimate. Third-quarter guidance also topped expectations, with EPS of $0.72-$0.78 versus $0.68 expected and revenue of $570 million-$590 million versus $556.4 million expected. Ralliant forecasts 2026 revenue and productivity savings

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.90 is above the $2.65 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of about $2.3 billion is ahead of the roughly $2.2 billion estimate. Third-quarter guidance also topped expectations, with EPS of $0.72-$0.78 versus $0.68 expected and revenue of $570 million-$590 million versus $556.4 million expected. Positive Sentiment: Truist maintained a Buy rating and raised its price target to $82 from $68, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. The firm’s higher target reflects increased confidence following the results and outlook. Benzinga analyst update

to $82 from $68, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. The firm’s higher target reflects increased confidence following the results and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is expected to generate $50 million-$60 million in annualized savings by 2028, providing a potential longer-term margin and earnings catalyst. Productivity program details

Ralliant’s enterprise productivity program is expected to generate $50 million-$60 million in annualized savings by 2028, providing a potential longer-term margin and earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada increased its price target to $73 from $71 but retained a “Sector Perform” rating, signaling moderate upside but no strong bullish conviction. Benzinga analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada increased its price target to $73 from $71 but retained a “Sector Perform” rating, signaling moderate upside but no strong bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in RAL was briefly halted under a Limit Up-Limit Down pause, indicating elevated short-term volatility around the earnings news.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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