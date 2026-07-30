Ralph Lauren (RL) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to announce earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $1.8624 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.5%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $375.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $273.04 and a 12-month high of $421.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average of $367.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $386,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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