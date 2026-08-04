Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

RANI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rani Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Talat Imran purchased 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 469,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,209.92. This represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 199.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,542 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 301,193 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,142 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 70,002 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 564,031 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral delivery technologies for large-molecule drugs. The company's proprietary RaniPill platform is designed to enable the gastrointestinal delivery of biologic therapies traditionally administered via injection. Through a swallowable capsule that autonomously deploys a microscopic injector in the small intestine, Rani aims to improve patient convenience and adherence for peptide and protein therapies, including insulin and other hormones.

Since its founding in 2012, Rani Therapeutics has advanced its lead programs through early-phase clinical trials, demonstrating proof-of-concept for oral insulin delivery.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rani Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rani Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Rani Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here