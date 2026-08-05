Rapport Therapeutics' (RAPP) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 54.73% from the company's current price.

RAPP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapport Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.86.

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Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 89,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,534. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $743,808.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,280,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,535,026.25. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $93,063.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537,607 shares in the company, valued at $22,638,630.77. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 430,913 shares of company stock worth $17,308,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,879 shares of the company's stock worth $91,077,000 after acquiring an additional 579,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,757 shares of the company's stock worth $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 191,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company's stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company's stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,004,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 65,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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