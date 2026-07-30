Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Rapport Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect Rapport Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.94. Rapport Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $44.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAPP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapport Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Report on RAPP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 2,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $93,063.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,638,630.77. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third sold 18,572 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $743,808.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,280,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,535,026.25. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,913 shares of company stock worth $17,308,315. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,471 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 268.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,220 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

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