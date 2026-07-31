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Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Badger Infrastructure Solutions logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Raymond James raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ price target to C$105 from C$98 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 15.7% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: seven analysts rate the stock a Buy and one rates it Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of C$94.75.
  • BDGI shares rose 6.7% to C$90.75, giving the company a C$3.05 billion market capitalization. Its latest quarter included C$0.31 in earnings per share and C$282.57 million in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$74.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$90.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$94.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of TSE BDGI traded up C$5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$90.75. The company had a trading volume of 152,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,182. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$91.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.76. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$50.87 and a 1-year high of C$99.46.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.57 million for the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America's provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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