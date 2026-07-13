Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James Financial from $477.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Raymond James Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $493.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $462.44.

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Saia Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $429.90. 19,480 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,902. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $249.32 and a fifty-two week high of $494.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $448.10 and its 200-day moving average is $398.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Saia by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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