Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.99% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.73.

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Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.8%

TSCO stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,240.0% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,568,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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