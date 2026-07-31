Raymond James Financial Lowers Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$7.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$7.43.

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Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.82. 26,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.62. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 111.56 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Real Matters had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of C$73.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Real Matters will post 0.1956803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

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