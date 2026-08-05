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Raymond James Financial Upgrades 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) to "Strong-Buy"

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
5N Plus logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Raymond James upgraded 5N Plus to “strong buy” from “outperform” and set a C$45 price target, implying approximately 51% upside from the reported C$29.72 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: three analysts rate the stock a Strong Buy and seven rate it Buy, with an average price target of C$45.28.
  • 5N Plus reported quarterly EPS of C$0.31 on revenue of C$173.84 million, alongside a 30% return on equity and a 13.95% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 51.41% from the company's current price.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$48.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$48.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$45.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNP

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of TSE VNP traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.72. 680,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,849. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$14.18 and a 52-week high of C$49.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.76.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of C$173.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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Analyst Recommendations for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

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