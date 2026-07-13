RBB Bancorp (RBB) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $33.1670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.21. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.76%.The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $454.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. RBB Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

RBB Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director David Richard Morris sold 1,946 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $46,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,693.78. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Fan sold 2,368 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $56,855.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,814 shares of company stock worth $597,630. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company's stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,617 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,829 shares of the company's stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company's core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

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