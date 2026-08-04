RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.76 and traded as high as $25.90. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 40,864 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RICK

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $192.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RCI Hospitality's payout ratio is currently -41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 122.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company's stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified hospitality and entertainment company focused on the ownership and operation of adult nightclubs and themed sports bars throughout the United States and select international markets. The company's U.S. Nightclub segment includes venues branded as Rick's Cabaret, Club Onyx and various other upscale adult entertainment clubs, offering private dance experiences, VIP services and live performances. Its Restaurant & Bar segment operates Bombshells, a brunch-themed sports bar chain featuring chef-driven menus, craft cocktails and game-day viewing in a military-inspired setting.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar venues, RCI Hospitality deploys proprietary digital platforms for talent recruitment, training and scheduling, helping to streamline operations and drive customer engagement.

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