RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $29.16. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 34,812 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut RCM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of RCM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RCM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCMT

RCM Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 44.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RCM Technologies by 1,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company's stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: RCMT is an information technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering secure, enterprise-level technology solutions. The company's core offerings include IT infrastructure design and integration, data center modernization, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity services, and digital collaboration platforms. RCM Technologies serves clients across federal and commercial markets, tailoring its services to meet the strict security and compliance requirements of government agencies as well as the performance and scalability needs of private-sector organizations.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Dresher, Pennsylvania, RCM Technologies has built a reputation for end-to-end project delivery, from initial assessment and design through implementation and ongoing managed support.

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