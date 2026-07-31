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Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Lowered to "Sector Perform" Rating by ATB Cormark Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Real Matters logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATB Cormark downgraded Real Matters from “outperform” to “sector perform” and cut its price target from C$8.00 to C$6.00, implying 24.48% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have also reduced their targets, although Real Matters retains an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average target of C$7.43.
  • The stock traded at C$4.82, near its one-year low, while the company reported C$73.12 million in quarterly revenue and C$0.01 in earnings per share; profitability remained weak with a negative net margin and return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Real Matters.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock's previous close.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Real Matters

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.82. 26,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,407. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$358.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 111.56 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.72 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Real Matters had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of C$73.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Real Matters will post 0.1956803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Matters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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