Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 9912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

View Our Latest Report on REAL

Real Matters Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of C$369.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 111.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.80.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$65.68 million for the quarter. Real Matters had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, analysts predict that Real Matters Inc. will post 0.1956803 EPS for the current year.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada.

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