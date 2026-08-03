REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Shares Up 14.5% - Still a Buy?

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $10.05. 634,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,720,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALOY. Wall Street Zen lowered REalloys from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of REalloys from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Clear Str upgraded shares of REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REalloys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALOY

REalloys Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $694.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). REalloys had a negative return on equity of 382.09% and a negative net margin of 4,326.08%.The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in REalloys in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in REalloys during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in REalloys during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REalloys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company's stock.

About REalloys

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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