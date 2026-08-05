REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Stock Price Down 7.9% - Here's Why

Shares of REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.0490. Approximately 2,117,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,760,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALOY shares. Clear Str upgraded shares of REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of REalloys from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of REalloys from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALOY

REalloys Trading Down 8.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). REalloys had a negative return on equity of 382.09% and a negative net margin of 4,326.08%.The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in REalloys during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of REalloys in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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